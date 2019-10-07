Altoona Mayor named President of municipal league

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mayor Matthew Pacifico was elected President of The Pennsylvania Municipal League during the annual business meeting held in conjunction with The League’s 120th Annual Summit at the Gettysburg Hotel in Gettysburg.

The mission of the Pennsylvania Municipal League is to strengthen, empower and advocate for effective local government.

Mayor Pacifico has been a member of The League’s Board of Directors since October 2017 when he was elected 2nd Vice President. Prior to his election as President, he served as 1st Vice President.

“It is an honor and very humbling to be elected to serve as President of the Pennsylvania Municipal League. I consider this responsibility a great privilege, and I look forward to working with ALL of our members and staff to continue our efforts to help strengthen our communities across the Commonwealth. We are blessed to have such a diverse group of members who are active and engaged with The League, and who are so passionate about their municipalities.” -Mayor Matthew Pacifico, Altoona

The League is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization established in 1900 as an advocate for Pennsylvania’s 3rd class cities. Today, The League represents Pennsylvania cities, boroughs, townships, home-rule communities and towns that all share their municipal policy interests. The Board of Directors oversees the administration of a wide array of municipal services including legislative advocacy (on both the state and federal levels), publications designed to educate and inform, inquiry and research, education and training certification programs, consulting-based programs, and group insurance trusts.