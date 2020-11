ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY (WTAJ) — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times on Sunday night in Altoona.

Officers say it happened just before 7 p.m. at a home on the 2200 block of Broad Ave. across from the Jaffa Shrine.

They say a woman stabbed a man 3 times and cut her own hands in the process. However, police tell us this was not a domestic dispute. Both the man and woman are being treated at UPMC Altoona.