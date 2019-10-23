Altoona man stabbed 9 times after trying to defend mother

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Police have arrested an Altoona man after he was arguing with a woman and stabbed her adult son nine times after being hit with a wooden club.

Police report that on October 21, 2019, they responded to a call on Bell Avenue for the report of a stabbing. After talking to people in the home, they determined that Joseph Clemens stabbed Travis Swab after Swab attempted to defend his mother.

Clemens was reportedly intoxicated when he got into a heated argument with Swab’s mother in the house. Swab came down to the first floor of the home when he heard a loud noise and proceeded to confront Clemens about yelling and disrespecting his mother.

The mother tells police that Clemens pulled out a folding knife, threatening Swab when Swab then went outside to his car, returning with a wooden club. The two began to argue again when the mother says she saw Swab quickly fall to the floor and then get back up and charge at Clemens.

JOSEPH CLEMENS

Swab reportedly tripped backward over their dog and then Clemens jumped on him. Swab’s mother told police that the next thing she knew, Swab was yelling out that he was stabbed. The mother states she was able to help pull Clemens off of her son before he got out through the front door of the house.

Swab’s mother told police that during the scuffle she noticed Swab did hit Clemens in the head one time with the club he had.

Swab’s girlfriend, who was also in the home, was able to verify the mother’s account of what happened.

Swab was taken to the hospital and reportedly had to receive 26 staples and 7 stitched sutures to his wounds, including to his chest, forearm, and head. He was kept for treatment and observation.

Clemens was taken to UPMC Presbyterian and was treated for his injuries before being released.