Man charged in possession of child pornography

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —An Altoona man was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of receipt and possession of material depicting the sexual exploitation of minors, according to United States Attorney Scott W. Brady.

Matthew Michael Walter, 33, received images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct on Aug. 21 and 22 in 2019.

According to the indictment, there are further allegations that on another occasion, Walter knowingly possessed pictures and videos in individual computer graphic files that were produced using prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct. All of the files were shipped or transported in interstate or foreign commerce.

Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation for this case. Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.