Altoona man does taxes for $10

ALTOONA Pa. (WTAJ) — Retired tax preparer, Scott Seifer is offering to do taxes for $10, which he donates to local non-profits.

The average fee for tax preparation in PA is nearly three-hundred dollars.That can be hard to afford, for those struggle to pay for basic needs, which studies show is nearly half of all Americans.

Ten years ago, Seifer started a tax preparing service called “New Life Worship Center Tax Team.” The group consists of 10 volunteers including himself. The service charges a minimum donation of ten dollars in which they donate to at least ten non-profits.

Seifer says that numbers are his gift and he wants to use his talents to do good within the community.

The Door Community Center for teens benefits from Scotts donations to the New Life Worship Center. Organizer of the facility, Pastor Seth Melhorn says that this non-profit is new and sometimes they struggle with funding.

Scott Seifer: 814-215-1933