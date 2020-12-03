Altoona man charged with stealing firearms

News

by: WTAJ Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is being accused of stealing his ex-girlfriend’s guns.

Kenneth Lafferty, 63, allegedly had one gun slung over his shoulder and two other rifles ready to go out the back door when his ex-girlfriend arrived at her home on the 100 block of Seventh Avenue at about 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Lafferty ran off and stashed the rifle under a nearby porch, according to the charges.

He is free on an unsecured bond and has preliminary hearings scheduled for Dec. 16 and Jan. 13 of 2021.

