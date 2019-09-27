Altoona man charged with child pornography

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is charged with child pornography after an investigation led police to his home where he had over 100 files on his phone and laptop.

Bradley Price, 39, was being investigated since January 2019 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a Cybertip to a special agent with the PA Office of Attorney General’s Child Predator Section.

The Cybertip alerted the agent that SmugMug-Flickr reported 10 explicit child pornography photos were uploaded.

Through warrants and searching, the agent was able to pinpoint an IP address that led to a home in Roaring Spring, PA.

The agent found a current address of Price in Altoona and requested help from local police to inform him if Price’s car was at either address overnight.

Altoona police confirmed that Price’s residence is in fact on 3rd Avenue in Altoona.

The agent then got a search warrant for Price’s home and his electronic devices.

When the police received no answer, they proceeded to breach the door and enter the home. They report that Price was upstairs and they ordered him to come down.

Price was placed in handcuffs while police cleared the home and then was uncuffed and questioned.

The complaint reports that Price admitted to using his neighbor’s wi-fi, as well as his mother’s internet at the Roaring Spring address, and also his AT&T data to search phrases such as “young” and “teen.”

Price reportedly told police that he likes ‘younger looking girls’ and has seen child pornography ‘on accident.’ Price also had a laptop that had the Onion browser which is a browser used for the ‘Dark Web.’ When asked, Price said he was just curious about how the dark web worked.

A special agent on the Computer Forensics Unit and a Computer Forensics Analyst from Homeland Security assisted on the scene and found at least 119 filed of child pornography, at least 67 of the files showed indecent contact.

All electronic items are reported to have been taken to the Computer Forensic Unit’s evidence room until the complete analysis can be completed.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Price.