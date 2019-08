ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 41-year-old Altoona man is in jail, and charged with arson following a fire last month.

That fire happened at an Altoona home on Porta Road back on July 17.

We’re told the home was vacant at the time, but two other homes were also damaged.

Logan Township Police are charging Michael Feather with three counts of arson among others.

Feather is in the Blair County Prison.