Altoona man charged over stolen gun

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man faces felony charges after police say he had a stolen gun stashed under the seat of his SUV.

Henry Gaston Jr., 24, was arrested early Sunday on the 800 block of 23rd Street after police responded for a report of a disturbance in the parking lot of The Palace club, according to charges filed by Altoona police.

Officers saw Gaston run to his parked Jeep Compass, open the door and lean in as if he was putting something in the vehicle at about 1 a.m.. A handgun could be seen sticking out from under the driver’s seat, so Gaston was detained and the Jeep was impounded, police said.

The handgun was a 9 mm Glock 18 that was reported stolen in Altoona in March 2019, police noted. Gaston has a prior felony drug conviction that makes it illegal for him to have a gun, cops added.

Gaston is charged with felony counts of illegal possession of a firearm, carrying a gun without a license and receiving stolen property along with a misdemeanor charge of possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Gaston posted $75,000 cash bail through a bail bond company on Sunday and he is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 7 at Central Court.