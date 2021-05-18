Altoona man charged in home repair scam

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man faces charges after police say he promised to fix a homeowner’s roof and then pulled off her back porch with a truck and used her credit cards to make 47 unauthorized charges.

Randall Lundy, 35, is charged with felony counts of false statement to induce agreement for home improvement service and access device fraud along with misdemeanor theft-related charges. This comes after a woman reported to Altoona police in October that Lundy agreed to do work but then made $1,702.44 in unauthorized purchases using her bank and Lowes cards, which she had provided to him so he could buy supplies to replace her roof.

She told police Lundy was hired to replace the roof of the home and when he came to her and told her the back porch also needed to be replaced, he attached a rope to a U-Haul truck he rented to rip the porch off the house, which caused “significant damage,” according to the charges.

After Lundy was fired, the woman received her billing statements and saw the charges he made using her credit cards. When questioned by Altoona police in January, Lundy said he was using methamphetamine when he was doing the construction job last year and he did not remember much of what he did back then, according to the charges.

Lundy remains free on an unsecured $5,000 bond and is slated to appear at Central Court for a preliminary hearing on June 2.