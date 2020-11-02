Altoona man charged after allegedly striking juvenile

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly struck a juvenile multiple times, according to police.

Torrey Snyder, 39, is facing charges of simple assault, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.

Police said they made contact with the juvenile victim at the Altoona police station in regard to child abuse.

The victim told police he had been part of an incident with Snyder. According to the report, the victim texted his mother about possibly picking him up early. Snyder noticed the text on the victim’s phone, and called the victim down from the second floor to the bottom of the stairs, behind a baby gate.

According to the report, Snyder grabbed the victim by the neck with both hands, lifting him off the ground and over the baby gate. From this position, Snyder threw the victim onto a nearby couch.

The victim told police that while he was on the couch he was struck multiple times with both a closed fist and an open hand. He said he was struck in the head, arm and torso area.

Police said they noticed a small bump on the victim’s upper left forehead. They were then shown the outside of the victim’s upper left arm, which showed a large amount of bruising and tenderness, according to the report. Police said they were advised that these injuries were from the incident with Snyder.

The family told police that further large amounts of bruising can be found on the victim’s upper left back and shoulder.

Police said they spoke with other witnesses who provided a similar account of the altercation.

Snyder has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 11. He is currently in Blair County Prison and is unable to post bail.