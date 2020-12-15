Altoona man arrested twice in one day after trying to break into cars

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man found himself being arrested twice in the same day over the weekend.

Police arrested James T. Setzler, 65, on Sunday. Both arrests related to attempting to get into vehicles.

Police arrested Setzler Sunday morning and he was released. Then at 1 p.m. an officer allegedly saw him try to get into another parked vehicle.

He was taken into custody and police said he had $3.49 more in change on him than when he had when he was released earlier in the day.

Setzler has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 6.

