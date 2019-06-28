Altoona man arrested for leaving young children alone at home

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have arrested a man on three counts of felony endangering the welfare of a child.

On June 27, 2019, 33-year-old Kyle Kagarise was arrested after leaving his three children, ages 4, 3, and 1, alone at home.

The 1-year-old was left inside of a Pack N’ Play, but the other two were seen by a neighbor playing outside near the street.

Kagarise left the residence at 8:30 a.m., claiming he had a doctors appointment.

The mother, who left the house at 6:45 a.m. for work was contacted and she immediately took custody of the children.

Kagarise refused to answer any other questions and was placed in the Blair Co. Prison on $20,000 bail.