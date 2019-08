ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Logan Township police have arrested Michael Feather for an arson fire from July 17, 2019.

The house on Porta Road here in Altoona was abandoned, but police say two other homes ended up catching on fire as a result.

Feather is charged with felony arson, felony criminal mischief, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, and other felony offenses as well.

Feather is currently at the Blair County Prison.