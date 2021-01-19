Altoona man accused of threatening ex with machete

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is accused of breaking in the back door of his ex-girlfriend’s home before threatening her with a machete.

Matthew Hazlett, 35, allegedly said, “You’re gangster until you’re not,” as he climbed the stairs to the second floor of the Fifth Avenue home where the woman and her nephew were on Monday at about 1:30 p.m., according to charges filed by Altoona police.

Police said Hazlett pointed the machete at the woman’s neck and told her, “Go ahead, I’ll take your head clean off,” before he grabbed her purse from her and started to go through it.

The woman and her nephew retreated downstairs and called police. Hazlett was still on the second floor when officers arrived and he was taken into custody after he was ordered to walk down the stairs with his hands up.

Police said methamphetamine and marijuana were found in Hazlett’s pocket.

Hazlett was arrested by Altoona police on Jan. 4 after he was found passed out on a stranger’s couch in a Broad Avenue apartment.

He now faces misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, possessing an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.

Hazlett remains in Blair County Prison with bail set at $40,000 cash. A preliminary hearing is slated for Jan. 27 at Central Court.