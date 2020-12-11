Altoona man accused of sex crimes involving minor

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 63-year-old Altoona man is accused of sex crimes involving a teenage girl.



George W. Niswonger, 63, of Altoona, allegedly tried to get the girl to engage in sex acts with him and exposed himself to her, according to charges filed by Altoona police. Police questioned him on Thursday and he allegedly admitted to touching the girl.



Niswonger faces a laundry list of felony charges that include criminal solicitation to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age, aggravated indecent assault and unlawful contact with a minor.



He is also charged with misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure and indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age.



Bail was set at $200,000 cash on Thursday night by Magisterial District Judge Andrew Blattenberger and Niswonger remains in Blair County Prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 16 before Magisterial District Judge Ben Jones.

THE LATEST