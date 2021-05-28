Altoona man accused of selling meth

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A drug investigation by Logan Township police culminated Thursday with the arrest of an Altoona man and the seizer of thousands of dollars in cash and drugs.

Harold White III, 52, was arrested at just after 10 p.m. Thursday at his home on the 2600 block of Beale Avenue, where a subsequent search turned up 1.75 ounces of methamphetamine, 3.65 ounces of marijuana and $3,010 in cash, according to Logan Township police.

White is accused of selling methamphetamine to police informants twice in March and April, according to his charges. On March 22, White sold a “teener” of meth to an informant for $120, police said. The weight of the meth was 1.75 grams. That sale happened in the parking lot of a convenience store while police watched from a parked car about 20 feet away.

On April 3, White allegedly sold an “8-ball” of methamphetamine to an informant for $200. The meth bought by the informant weighed 3.5 grams.

White was pulled over by Logan Township police for a broken taillight on April 10 and a search of his blue-colored Chrysler 300 turned up a nylon bag with marijuana broken into 2.2 gram bags, THC wax, scales and another 13.4 grams of marijuana.

White was arraigned Friday morning on felony and misdemeanor drug charges, along with resisting arrest and police said he faces additional charges from what was found during the search of his home.

His total bail is $75,000 cash and he remains in Blair County Prison with preliminary hearings scheduled for June 9 and June 10.