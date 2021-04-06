Altoona man accused of leading police on high-speed chase while drunk

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in jail after police say he led police on a high-speed chase while drunk.

It was about 1:30 a.m. Saturday when 30-year-old Trenton Biddle drove onto Fourth Street from the 400 block of Third Avenue Alley at high speed in front of an Altoona police officer who was in the area looking for a suspect, according to the charges.

Biddle was driving a black Chevrolet Silverado and sped up to an “extremely high rate of speed” and turned onto Fifth Avenue, police noted.

Biddle blew through a four-way stop intersection at Fifth Avenue and Third Street and turned onto Second Street before he sped down the Fifth Avenue Alley. Biddle drove across three streets without stopping as he headed down the alley and when he turned onto E. Sixth Avenue from Kettle Street, he hit speeds of 85 mph in the 40-mph zone before he headed over the N. Eighth Street bridge.

Biddle lost police in Juniata for a few moments but when he was spotted on the 1000 block of N. Seventh Avenue, police blocked his truck and he was taken into custody.

Biddle appeared drunk, according to police and his preliminary breath test showed a blood-alcohol level of .154%. Police pointed out Biddle’s driver’s license is DUI suspended and he was wanted on an Altoona police arrest warrant for a Sept. Assault case as well as a county probation office warrant.

Police said alcohol had been spilled on the driver’s seat and in the center console, cops found two small bags of marijuana. An alcoholic beverage in a cup was also found in the cupholder.

Biddle was arraigned on charges of felony fleeing police, misdemeanor counts of DUI, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and 11 traffic violations. Bail was set at $25,000 cash.

Bail was set on his Altoona assault case at 10% of $15,000. Biddle is scheduled to appear at Central Court on April 14 for preliminary hearings in both cases.