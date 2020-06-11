Altoona Macy’s reopens for in-store shopping with precautions in place

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Macy’s Logan Valley has reopened in Altoona at the Logan Valley Mall just in time for Father’s Day and will be following the CDC, state and local guidance for health and wellness precautions.

The store will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and offering contact-free curbside pick-up.

“We are ready to welcome our customers back to Macy’s Logan Valley,” said Marc Mastronardi, chief stores officer at Macy’s. “We’re introducing new precautions to keep your family and ours safe and are now offering curbside pick-up to make getting what you want quick and easy. Our teams have come together and supported each other and our communities throughout this challenging time, and we look forward to safely serving our customers whenever they are ready to shop.”

Customers who prefer the ease of pick-up can now use contact-free curbside service at the Altoona Macy’s. Items bought for Store Pick-Up on macys.com or the Macy’s mobile app will be eligible for free curbside pick-up Monday through Sunday between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Macy’s tells us that most orders placed by Noon will be available for same-day pick-up. Orders placed after Noon will be ready the following business day. Customers will call their local store once they arrive at the designated curbside pick-up location. Following social distancing guidelines, a Macy’s colleague will confirm their order and place the merchandise in the trunk of the car, limiting contact between customers and colleagues.

Macy’s has also extended its return policy allowing customers to return merchandise purchased online up to 60 days beyond the original end date noted on the receipt. Items purchased in a store must be returned to a store.