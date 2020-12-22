Renovations underway at Altoona Public Library

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Renovations are underway at the Altoona Public Library a week after the lower level of the building flooded with about four feet of water.



The library is currently working with Servpro mitigation crew to reopen the building. Executive director Jennifer Knisely said their biggest concern is knowing that community members are having to go without these resources in a time that’s already hard enough.

“Very very grateful nobody was seriously injured. Nothing that was lost is irreplaceable,” Knisely said. “Whether it be access to the internet or leisure reading or looking at support for our virtual learners it’s very concerning to me.”

Resources like their online databases and career link sites are still available online. Due dates and late fees are being extended and waived at this time.



The library did not have a timeline of when they might open again to the public.

