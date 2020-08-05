Altoona has no plans for masking ordinance

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With a new masking ordinance taking effect soon in State College, there are currently no plans for Altoona to implement something similar.

Altoona Mayor Matt Pacifico said if officials in State College believe the ordinance is what’s best for their borough, then he supports whatever decision they make. However, the mayor said that there are other ways to encourage, not force, folks to wear a mask.

“I think continuing to educate people on why masks are important to protect yourself and everybody else around you is probably the better way to go about it,” Pacifico said.

Pacifico added that the city council has not discussed nor intends to discuss any mask or social distancing ordinance in Altoona at any time.