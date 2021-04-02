Altoona Gym to host Boxing event this Saturday

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona gym is hosting a boxing event this weekend that is open for the public. Scorchin’ Boxing Gym on 2900 Beale Ave, part of Dorman’s Sports Performance will be hosting boxers from the area, and places like Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Washington D.C. this Saturday April 3rd at 3 p.m.

Scorchin Boxing Gym was started by Jeremiah Witherspoon Jr., but you can just call him ‘Spoon.’ Spoon. Jeremiah works with local fighters to train them in all capacities in preparing them for the fight. “Boxing is back the scene is back the energy’s back, the the um just the fireworks man the competition is what it’s all about I mean you see discipline and what how much work these kids have been putting in,” says Spoon.

And for the fighters, they say the sport is more than just physical. “It’s a lifestyle, yeah, it’s not just in the gym it’s outside of the gym it’s your diet it’s your um on a daily basis you have to take care of your body you have to focus mentally more than anything boxing is 99% mental um it’s the most physical game of chess I’ve ever played,” says amateur fighter, Dallas Huff.

Because of the pandemic, these fighters have had a long time to prepare and train for this show, and they believe it will pay off. “A victory for sure, definitely yeah, I’ve been working really hard the last few months so I definitely plan on winning that fight tomorrow,” says fighter, Lauren Michaels. We’re in the gym like 6 or seven days a week three or four hours a day sometimes so it takes up all of your free time. I love it more than anything for sure.”

And while these fighters say boxing is predominantly a mental sport, they credit their coach, Spoon for a lot of their success. “He’s been one of the best coaches I’ve ever had, I’ve done a lot of sports before, but he really invests his time into each person as a fighter if you’re willing to put in the work, he’ll go above and beyond for you,” says Lauren.

“He has a switch he flips a switch where as soon as the class is over you know what I mean he’s a great guy he’s your buddy but when we’re here we’re working, it’s all business,” says Dallas.

A portion of the proceeds goes to the non-profit that was established at the gym called L.O.T. (Leaders of Tomorrow), a mentor group for the youth in Altoona. “We started this as a way to empower the youth through fitness,” says owner/operator, Jeremiah Witherspoon.

To secure your spot and get a ticket call (814) 660-4928 or (814) 3295870.