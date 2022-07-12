BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) -On Tuesday, July 12 Our Local 2022 Remarkable Woman winner presented a check to the charity of her choice.

Melanie Henry, the Remarkable Woman Winner, gifted the thousand-dollar check to the St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry in Altoona. WTAJ was there to present her the check back in April.



She won WTAJ’s local competition by raising more than one hundred and 25 thousand dollars for local charities. Henry hosted numerous car shows throughout the region to help raise funds for the charities.

Henry says that she chose the food pantry because they give so much to the community and because she received her nomination from Larry Turchetta, a man who works at the St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry.

“Whenever I had learned that Turk had nominated me and I was able to pick a charity to give back to, I wanted it to go back to Turk in a way so I decided to donate it to the St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry,” said Henry.

“But she’s just a wonderful person. So she has been doing this, this is her 10th year anniversary and she really helps a lot, a lot of people,”Turchetta said.

The director of the food pantry says that in the month of June they were able to provide groceries for 965 people, 157 of them being children.

The food pantry is open on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 8:30 until 10:30 and is located at 1523 Adams Ave, Altoona.