Altoona fitness instructor nominated for national award

ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona fitness instructor was a finalist for a national award.

Jen Burgmeier owns the Groove Fitness Studio. She was one of 3,000 instructors nominated by her members for the SilverSneakers Instructor of the Year.

She ended up as one of the four runner-ups.

“When I first opened my main focus was creating a place that was comfortable for people to come,” Burgmeier said. “So when I opened that was kind of my mission.”

Burgmeier’s lessons go beyond her classes.

Multiple times a year she rallies her members and raises money for different organizations and causes within the community.

“Groove as a whole has become a community,” Burgmeier said. “We are always out to help each other and if somebody is in need we come together and we do the best we can to make something easier for them.”

