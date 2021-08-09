ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — While responding to a call to Gourmet Buffet in Altoona Sunday afternoon, a fire engine and personal vehicle collided at an intersection near Mansion Park.

Logan Township Fire Department was en route to the Gourment Buffet for reports of a fire when they entered the intersection of Logan Boulevard and 6th Avenue. The collision caused the vehicle to tip over onto its side.





The people in the van were taken to UPMC Altoona for minor injuries. The Altoona Police Department is investigating the crash.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that it was a Logan Township fire engine, not Altoona.