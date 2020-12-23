Altoona family loses business and home

ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY (WTAJ) — Unfortunate circumstances and the extension of the pandemic are leaving an area business owner homeless.

Sabrina Walls says she has tried her best to get government funding but keeps getting denied. As the state grants funds to small businesses, there are still many who slip through the cracks. In addition to losing their business, the Walls family also lost their home.

Walls and her family were couch-surfing for several months until they decided to stay with her mother. They’ve been sleeping in the trunk of her van a few days per week while her young daughters, ages 5 and 7, sleep inside of their grandmother’s home.

Just before the pandemic began, the walls family was evicted. Sabrina says “every agency you call, they tell you to call 211 they’ll help you and then they say they’re going to send referrals and to call an assistance office, I call the assistance office, they tell me to call for an ESA or Emergency Shelter Assistance. I talk to someone from the office today and I was informed they’re no longer using the memorandum for evictions.”

Last year walls and her husband started an online shipping business called j & s shipping. This year they quickly became one of many small businesses applying for loans and cares act funding which they were denied. Walls says “we applied for the small business loan April 4th, we didn’t hear anything. I called several times. We applied for PUA unemployment. They did get back but I was only $195 per week so it wasn’t going very far.”

PA state senator Judy ward says due to lack of funding, people like Sabrina aren’t getting the help they need. Ward tells us “some businesses applied and were successful, others maybe didn’t know about the program. Others applied and didn’t get any funding because there was not an infinite amount of funding. So that set things up for unfortunate results.”

In the meantime, Sabrina and many others are left waiting for answers and help. She says “something needs to be done. People are suffering and I know sadly I’m not the worst.”

The new COVID-19 relief package is expected to grant additional housing assistance. The walls family is hoping it will help in putting them back on their feet.