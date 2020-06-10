Altoona Curve Fourth of July Fireworks show to be broadcast on WTAJ

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Altoona Curve will be shooting off their fireworks display and WTAJ will be broadcasting it live.

By tuning in to WTAJ on July 4th, you can watch the Curve’s Fabulous Fourth Fireworks event right from the comfort of your own home. The fireworks show is scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

Derek from the curve reached out to me and said “we’re thinking about doing something” and the moment that he did, I said this is a great idea. We need to work together. The community needs this. Phil Dubrow, VP and GM, WTAJ



