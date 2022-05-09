ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Altoona City Council is holding a public hearing Monday regarding the potential rezoning of the Juniata section of the city.

A resident submitted the rezoning request to conduct the change a few months prior. Hearings on the change have already been conducted by the Altoona Planning Commission and Blair County Planning Commission. Monday night’s hearing is the final process to finalize the change with council needing to approve it.

The requested rezoning location is near N.Fourth Avenue and 17th St. The person who submitted the request is trying to change the zone from limited residential zone to general industrial.

Limited Residential zoning means the development of medium, low density, primarily single-detached homes. If approved by the Planning Commission, there are also limited exceptions to the rule.

General Industrial zoning would suit industrial use and control for sound industrial development. That includes agricultural and forest activities, business sites, manufacturing, retail offices, etc.

Neighborhood residents were notified about the potential change months prior. Any resident of Altoona is allowed to speak about the rezoning. Vice Mayor Jesse Ickes is stressing to residents that this hearing is a requirement in the state’s process.

“I think it’s important for folks to understand, the process to take place is the same and consistent for anyone who submits a zoning request,” Ickes said. “This meeting is the cap off of the final decision. “

The hearing is being held at the council chambers on Washington Ave. Following the hearing, the council will move on to their regular meeting, where they will vote on the zoning ordinance.