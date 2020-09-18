Altoona community searches for dog after being hit by car

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Residents of Altoona are helping a woman search for her dog after it was hit by a car on Sept. 17.

Taishia Downey says her dog, Luna got loose from her residence around 7 p.m. Luna was last seen running on the train tracks by the UPMC Altoona Hospital, heading towards Pinecroft, Antis Township.

Downey believes Luna could be injured. If anyone has any details, they are asked to call 973-444-0115 or 732-694-9495.

She responds to Luna or Looney Toons.

