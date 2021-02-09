Altoona City Council working to remove neglected properties

ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY (WTAJ) — On Monday night, Altoona City Council voted unanimously to work on an ordinance that would allow them to remove 10 vacant properties.

This is all in an effort to clean up portions of the area and remove blight. The new ordinance titled “Registration of Vacant Buildings” will allow the city of Altoona to hold property owners more accountable for blighted properties.

Altoona Councilman, Bruce Kelley says “we need to do something because if not what we’re going to continue the problem of the population erosion as we move properties down and people move out of the city.”

The ordinance includes three categories of buildings that would allow the city to take action: neglect, poor condition, and unsafe properties.