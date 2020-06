TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) -- A handful of demonstrators have been protesting outside of the Tyrone Borough building for a few days. They say some folks in the area have not been very accepting of it.

The lead protester, Richie Bonsel says a gentleman in one of the homes across the street shouting the N-word at us, calling us N lovers. the day before, people joined me when I was here alone, a man drove past and mimed cutting his throat and shaking his head at me…racism is alive and well here in Tyrone whether the people here want to admit it or not."