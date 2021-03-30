Altoona business owner creating unity by reviving African American Heritage Festival

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local business owner, Paige Lightner is looking to educate and bring unity to the community by reviving an African American Heritage Festival.

Lightner remembers attending the festival when she was younger, which is why she’s spearheading a committee to bring the festival back. “I want it to bring unity like in this day and age we definitely need to be united and the best way is educating about each other so I feel like if people come out and learn about the African American history and culture in this area they can have moire of an understanding and we can have united and stronger together,” says Lightner.

Paige is looking to get a committee together to start planning for the festival which she hopes to have in July of 2022. The first official meeting will be on April 11th 2021, at 6 p.m. at JOOS in Altoona. Paige says when it comes to searching for volunteers, “the more the merrier.” She says they’re looking for people who are willing to bring collaborative ideas to the table, and help the organization raise money for the festival.

Lightner is the owner and creator of Pa’je’s Potions, which is a company that makes CBD infused drinks. You can find these, “quality hand-crafted CBD drinks” at JOOS in Altoona.