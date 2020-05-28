Altoona Blair County Airport switches airlines

MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — After several years of planning, the Altoona Blair County Airport is changing air carriers. They’ll be switching from Southern Airways Express to Boutique Air.

Airport manager, Tracy Plessinger says ” for the passengers means its a more comfortable ride because its a pressurized ride. For reliability, it means that the plane can fly above weather, above around thunderstorms so its a more reliable transportation system..reliability, interlining, coach air agreements with major airlines and the rental car service. Those three things really answered the needs that we have here at Altoona the best…Over long term that should help the airport to grow, help the economy and the community to grow.. easy access to air service is a very very important component to economic growth.”

They’ll keep their agreement to connecting flights with American Airlines but they’ll now add United Airlines. Plessinger says the best part is the addition of rental car services. Boutique air says they say their goal is to improve air travel in PA.

Boutique Air Regional Manager Teresa Mesman says “Pennsylvania’s a beautiful state for tourism and to help bring tourism into Altoona also for business opportunities and for people around the united states to access Altoona.”

The Altoona Blair County Airport will be working with Boutique Air in the coming months to make final decisions on what a new airline schedule will look like.