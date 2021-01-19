Altoona-Blair County Airport offering more options

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona-Blair County Airport has a new carrier that is offering more options.

The airport manager, Tracy Plessinger said along with Boutique Air providing more comfortable and faster aircraft, there is also a rental car option for convenience.

With the new contract, you can also book connecting flights with American Airlines and United Airlines.

Plessinger said this new service provides a more reliable aircraft.

“Pressurized cabin which is more comfortable, it provides faster miles per hour so it can get to its destination, Pittsburgh and Baltimore a little faster, it also provides a high altitude fly with a pressurized cabin which allows it to fly around and over weather conditions,” Plessinger said.

The airport signed a two-year contract with Boutique Air.

