ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona artist, Sarah Vogel discovered a new passion amid the coronavirus pandemic. What started as simple Christmas gifts for family quickly turned into a side business for Vogel who has now sold over 500 pair of her polymer clay earrings.

To get your hands on a pair of Sarah’s creations, visit her Etsy sight, or stop into a one of the 21:35 boutique, or Humble and Kind in the new Greystone Manor.