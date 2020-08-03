Altoona Area High School, State College face delay to fall sports

(WTAJ) – The Mid-Penn Conference announced a delay to fall sports Monday.

Schools will not be beginning practice until Sept. 4.

In response to the delay of school start-ups by many school districts, the Mid Penn Conference has designated 9/4/2020 as the earliest date to begin formal fall sports practices, pending local board approvals. More information will be released after Thursday’s AD meeting. — Mid-Penn Conference (@Mid_Penn) August 3, 2020

This new date is pending local board approvals. Altoona Area High School and State College Area High School are members of the conference. Mifflin County High School is also a member of the Mid-Penn Conference.

The change was made in response to the delay of school start-ups by many school districts.

More information will be released after the athletic director meeting on Thursday.

The PIAA Board of Directors recently voted to allow school districts to proceed as scheduled for fall sports, but would not allow fans at events because of guidelines set by the governor’s office.

Under a “normal start,” heat-acclimatization practices would start on August 10. The teams would have held their first formal preseason practices as early at August 17.

Under a “normal start,” the first day of allowed competition would be:

Golf: August 20

Girls Tennis: August 24

Football: August 28

Rest of fall sports: September 4

Now, the Mid-Penn will not have a practice until September 4 which would push back competition dates for fall sports.