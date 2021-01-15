Altoona Area School District votes on new reopening plan

ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY (WTAJ) — The Altoona Area School Board, in a 5 to 4 vote, on Thursday night, decided to send students back to school under a hybrid model. But they won’t put this hybrid model in place, until two weeks after teachers have had their first COVID-19 vaccination.

The board says this policy will apply to all grades. Parents were able to weigh in at the special meeting called to review the issue. Many of them disagreed with the board’s vote and instead favored sending students back to complete in-person sessions.

One AASD parent says “consistency is important in any child’s life, adult life, etc. Flip-flopping from in-person to hybrid to virtual is not providing a solid stable education.” Another says “let’s just let our kids enjoy their friends and their school and the way that they need to be and do it safely.”

The board says a survey found that 70% of AASD staff members were in favor of being vaccinated against COVID-19.

The vaccines are believed to be 50% effective after the first dose and 90 effective after the second dose.

The school board plans to send teachers and students back after that first vaccination.