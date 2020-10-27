Altoona Area School District reports three COVID-19 cases

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the Altoona Area School District.

Two cases were from staff members at the junior high school and the third case was from a bus driver. The district said that the Pennsylvania Department of Health has been notified of each case and that each case has been investigated.

District spokesperson Paula Foreman said that the staff members at the junior high school have limited contact with the student body, noting that those who were identified as having close contact were notified and quarantined.

No bus passengers were identified as having close contact with the bus driver, who last reported to work on Oct. 21, according to Foreman.

All other students and staff can continue with their current activities in designated locations as the maintenance staff fully sanitizes and disinfects the area on Tuesday evening.