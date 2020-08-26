Altoona Area School District makes changes to class structure

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Area School District has changed its plans for in-person instruction.
In an email sent to parents, the district said they plan to reduce class sizes and move 4th and 5th-grade students to the junior high school.
The superintendent said they are making the move to ensure social distancing guidelines can be followed. Busing assignments may also be switched for some students to accommodate for this change.
Elementary students will begin on Sept. 9. Kindergarten students will begin on Sept. 10.