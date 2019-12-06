Altoona Area School District joins rally for charter school reform

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Thursday in Altoona, the school district hosted a rally for charter school reform.

The Pennsylvania League of Urban Schools, or PLUS, is calling for a change to charter and cyber charter funding.

Nearly 20 schools participated in rallies like this one across the state.

Their goal was to prove why funding doesn’t need to be taken from these schools.

They say the money from taxes instead needs to be distributed more effectively.

Ana Meyers, the Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Coalition of Public Charter Schools, said in part about today’s conference:

“It is misguided to blame public charters schools that teach a high percentage of minority and economically disadvantaged students for the school districts’ budget problems…Taking funding from public charter schools will hurt the families that this organization says it wants to help.”