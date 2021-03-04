Altoona Area School Board votes to return to full in-person classes

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — During a special meeting on Thursday night, the Altoona Area School Board voted unanimously to bring students back to class full time. But they’ll continue to offer a virtual option and a cyber option.

One parent commented, “They don’t even enjoy being home anymore because it’s a struggle to get them to do these videos…Please let them come back.”

Prayers were answered for AASD parents’ who want their kids to return to school and for those who want them to stay home. Students now have the option to begin full in-person classes starting on Monday, March 15th.

Superintendent, Dr. Charles Prijatelj says “the best thing right now is to get your kids back in school, regardless of how they performed in the first 2 marking periods.”

He wants families to know that its not too late to recover if a students grades are suffering.

He adds “We are going to have additional programming in place and additional support in place and we want to make sure that every family knows that you will have an opportunity to realize success if you come back or even if you stay in a virtual environment.”

The board says anyone coming into the building is required to wear a mask and try to social distance at 5 to 6 feet.

Dr. Prijatelj says “We’ve marked off cafeteria seats and tables as to where students are permitted to sit to ensure distancing in an unmasked timeframe. We’ve staggered class changes so that we are staggering the number of kids that are in the hallway at any given time.”

As warm weather approaches, they also plan to open windows and allow classes and breaks to be held outside.

One board member says “We’re so close let’s do this right and it seems like we’re all working together and we all want the same thing.”

In addition, the board hopes to have more than 400 members of their staff injected with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by the end of next week. They say they can have their entire staff vaccinated by the end of the month.

More information is expected to be sent to students and families over the next few days.