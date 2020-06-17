Altoona Area Public Library set to reopen next week

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Altoona Area Public Library announced on their social media page on Wednesday that they will be reopening their doors for regular business hours on Monday, June 22nd.

The library had been closed to the public after Governor Wolf ordered all non-life-sustaining businesses to close on March 20th.

Throughout the closure, the library staff and administration have been working to offer a number of virtual services and programs to the community. Many of those services will continue even after the building reopens on Monday.

In order to comply with guidance from the Pa Dept. of Education and Pa Dept. of Health, patrons will notice a few changes when visiting the library. Sneeze guards, social distancing, sanitation, and masks will be instituted among other measures.

Our first priority is to provide a safe and healthy environment for our staff and the public, but we all need to do our part to ensure this. Altoona Area Public Library



