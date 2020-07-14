Altoona Area High School cancels commencement ceremony

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The commencement ceremony for Altoona Area High School has been cancelled, according to principal Andy Neely.

The ceremony was scheduled for July 25. Neely said that they cannot safely hold a commencement ceremony due to event restrictions that limit gatherings to 250 people or less.

“I am thankful for the efforts of so many to make sure we completed a virtual commencement for our seniors.  I know that this recorded version is not the same as an in-person event, but given the circumstances it was our best option,” Neely said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss