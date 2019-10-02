Altercation outside Brewery in State College has police asking for information

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for information about an altercation that took place within a block of the Brewery on McAlister Alley on Tuesday night, October 1.

The incident happened between 2 and 2:30 a.m. A woman was followed from the Brewery by two females described to be in their 20’s and roughly 5 foot 6 inches tall. One is believed to be Asian with black shoulder-length hair, the other was Caucasian with long light brown or blonde hair. The second woman was wearing a gray “Penn State” long sleeve shirt.

If you have any information on the incident or identification of the women, you’re asked to call State College Police at 814-234-7150.