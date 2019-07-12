Alligator captured in Somerset County

MEYERSDALE, SOMERSET Co., Pa. (WTAJ) — Borough Police Officer Matt Wright captured an alligator, approximately 18 inches long, by hand on Thursday, July 11 just after 7 p.m.

Wright said that it was likely a pet that was released.

Somerset County Animal Response took the animal to Westmoreland County.

From there, the alligator will go to an Allegheny County sanctuary.

If you have any information about the animal’s owner, you’re asked to call the police through Somerset County Control at 814-445-1525.