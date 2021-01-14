Allensville Planing Mill fire remains under investigation

ALLENSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — That fire that destroyed the Allensville Planing Mill back in December now still remains under investigation by fire marshals.

Over 20 fire companies from four separate counties battled the blaze. As a result of the fire, dozens of employees were left without a job.

All debris was cleared from the sit. According to APM, the mill has a converted space in Allensvilleallowing, several manufacturing employees, to return to work.

Several off-site locations are also being looked into to rent, so the rest of its employees can return to work. APM said there are plans to rebuild the mill, but the details have yet to be finalized.