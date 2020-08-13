Alleged serial rapist waives preliminary hearing

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man arrested in July in connection to multiple rapes of Penn State students waived his preliminary hearing on Thursday.

Jeffrey Fields, 36, of Port Matilda is accused of raping four women over several years just outside of downtown State College. He was charged with multiple counts of sexual assault, simple assault and rape of forcible compulsion

Police said they tracked the rapes back to Fields by using relatives’ DNA, including Fields’ parents.

Officers did not say if they tested Fields’ DNA yet.