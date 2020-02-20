Alleged kidnapping broadcast on Facebook mobilizes police in two states, but authenticity questioned

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — An alleged real-time Facebook broadcast of an active kidnapping prompted Chihuahua state authorities to put 100 officers on alert Tuesday afternoon.

A man identified as Luis Ivan Marquez, 29, told his Facebook friends that he and his brother had been abducted and asked them to keep track of his location. A recording of the broadcast shows a man wearing a baseball cap and wrapped in a blanket sneak peeks of a black-clad person next to him inside a moving vehicle.

Photo capture of Facebook video

Chihuahua state Police Commissioner Oscar Aparicio Avedano late Tuesday told reporters that officers throughout the southern part of the state had been looking for the brothers. The Facebook transmission, however, was shown to be coming from the state of Guanajuato, and by Wednesday police were growing skeptical.

“It did not occur in this state. For us it’s what you call ‘fake news.’ It may have ocurred in Guanajuato, but not here,” said state police spokesman Carlos Huerta. A family member told Milenio news that the brothers were freed after the family refused to pay a $100,000 ransom and were now safe in police custody.

But in Guanajuato, a state recently besieged by drug killings and kidnappings, police said they had not come in contact with the brothers at all. “Our officers have been making inquiries but all we have is what (the brothers) have been saying on Facebook,” said a police official in Guanajuato who asked not to be identified.

