(WTAJ) — ALDI has issued a recall on peaches due to a possible salmonella contamination.

The peaches come from the supplier Wawona Packing Company, which were distributed to multiple states, including Pennsylvania.

The recalled peaches in question were also available through ALDI’s partnership with Instacart.

ALDI is advising that any customers with the recalled product should discard them immediately or return them to the store for a refund.