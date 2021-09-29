Car launches through yard, hits parked car in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Alabama man was sent to the hospital after their car went through multiple yards, went airborne and then hit a parked car in Cameron County, state police say.

Daniel Cohoon, 27, faces misdemeanor counts of accident involving death or injury and accident involving death or injury without a license.

Cohoon was traveling in a 2016 Jeep Wrangler with 43-year old Suzanna Grief of Emporium on Plank Road Hollow. According to the crash report, when Cohoon took a left turn and proceeded to drive through someone’s yard at the 500 block of Plank Hollow Road.

The Jeep went airborne after hitting a small embankment in the yard. After landing the vehicle continued through another front yard and hit the backside of a 2004 Mercedes Benz C240. The impact caused the Benz to travel in a circular motion through the yard and onto the roadway.

Cohoon then drove the Jepp back onto Plank Hollow Road and drove away from the scene. he did sustain serious injuries and was transported to Penn Highlands Elk.

Cohoon faces a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 21.